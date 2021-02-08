1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.37 ($31.03).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €20.97 ($24.67) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.06.

About 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F)

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

