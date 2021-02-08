$139.35 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to post $139.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.50 million. Aphria posted sales of $109.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $529.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

APHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

APHA traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Aphria by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Aphria in the third quarter worth $35,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.