140166 Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $90.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by 140166 from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,190,396 shares of company stock valued at $149,870,713.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after purchasing an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $148,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

