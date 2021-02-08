140166 Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by 140166 from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

