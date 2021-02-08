14,294 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

