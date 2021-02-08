15,014 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $5,578,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,703,398.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Insiders have sold a total of 86,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,426 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $213.49 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $221.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

