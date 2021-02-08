15,378 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 843.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 157,289 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,971,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,111.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $6,757,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,661,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

