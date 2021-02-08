170 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $279.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock worth $1,795,427 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

