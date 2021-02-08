$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.66 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1,528.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.50, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.