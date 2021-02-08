$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $12.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

NYSE BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Baxter International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.