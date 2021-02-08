$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $12.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

NYSE BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Baxter International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.