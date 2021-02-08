20,500 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 188,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 101,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE HGV opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.