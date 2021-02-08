$206.14 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce sales of $206.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $207.90 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $174.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $867.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $868.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $957.04 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 161,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,404. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

