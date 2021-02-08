21,700 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $264.80 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

