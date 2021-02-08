22,540 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $400.98. 17,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,204. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.29. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $404.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

