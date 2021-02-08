2,593 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

