2,735 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of PPLT stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,504. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03.

