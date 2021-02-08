2,790 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,954,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 44,828 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

