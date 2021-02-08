$288.80 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $288.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.60 million to $329.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $208.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.70 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

