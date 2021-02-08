$305.65 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post $305.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.83 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $301.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after buying an additional 5,180,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

