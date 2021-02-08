3,126 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

