$326.58 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $326.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.50 million. Moderna posted sales of $14.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,222.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $556.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $794.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $9.74 on Wednesday, hitting $185.98. 12,895,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,983,672. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,463,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,655,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,713 shares of company stock valued at $66,126,357. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

