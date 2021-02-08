3,978 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $12,508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 143,092 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $90.47 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $91.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

