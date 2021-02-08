$411.21 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce sales of $411.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.72 million to $459.30 million. Premier reported sales of $334.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Premier stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Premier by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,657,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Premier by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

