508,358 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,978,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

