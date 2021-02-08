5,162 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 10,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

