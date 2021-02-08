5,175 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

Shares of JACK opened at $101.56 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

