$534.50 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $534.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.77 million and the lowest is $520.58 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $588.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,862. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

