5,546 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.