5,847 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

