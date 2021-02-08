$61.21 Million in Sales Expected for Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to post sales of $61.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.92 million. Telenav posted sales of $64.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $244.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telenav.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

TNAV opened at $4.77 on Monday. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 233,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telenav by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.