$642.92 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce $642.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.08 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

