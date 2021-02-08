70,958 Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Orchid Island Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $469.87 million, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

