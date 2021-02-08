71 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,918.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,987.56 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,773.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,373.47.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

