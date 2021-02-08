734 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Capri by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

