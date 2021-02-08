7,427 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

EXC stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.