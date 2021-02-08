$769.66 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce $769.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $705.06 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. Bank of America upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 99,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLR traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 75,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

