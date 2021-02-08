8,169 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.