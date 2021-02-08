8,269 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.