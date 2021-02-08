866 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded up $5.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.22. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

