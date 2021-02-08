$881.32 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post sales of $881.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.30 million. Plexus posted sales of $767.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,264 shares of company stock worth $5,541,751. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Plexus by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plexus by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

