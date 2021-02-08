88mph 1-Day Volume Tops $2.73 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $43.73 million and $2.73 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph token can now be purchased for approximately $156.65 or 0.00356943 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00052001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00175496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00060987 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00066703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00207119 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 319,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,135 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

