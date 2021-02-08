8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81,038.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $81,038.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000959 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

