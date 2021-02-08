AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLVLY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

