ABB’s (ABB) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ABB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

