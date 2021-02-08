AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Raised to $52.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $14,102,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $706,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

