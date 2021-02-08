Absolute Software (ABST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.71 million, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

ABST has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

