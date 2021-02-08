Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

