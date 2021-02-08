Addison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 949 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 397,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE RTX opened at $72.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

