Addison Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $355.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.55 and a 200 day moving average of $359.57. The company has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

