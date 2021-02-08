Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 240,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Visa by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $208.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.